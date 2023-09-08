A look at credit referencing, scoring and rating

During a mid-week television show, the conversation soon turned to credit scoring for micro, small and medium sized businesses.

The context was a headline in Business Daily stating that 60.7 percent of micro and small enterprises (MSEs) defaulted on loans in June 2023. Micro and small businesses range in size from a single owner operator to nine employees.

They borrow from financial inclusion funds (Hustler Fund for example), mobile lenders, chamas, banks and micro finance institutions. They borrow to re-stock (59 percent), and to cover household expenses (44.8 percent).

About a year ago, there had been some controversy arising from a misunderstanding of how credit scores are generated and used. Some policy makers erroneously believed that Credit Reference Bureaus (CRBs) were a hinderance to credit.

And while it was factual that some lenders were using the credit scores as a binary yes or no input into their credit decisions, the Central Bank quickly stepped in to enforce risk-based pricing. As the debate progressed, it became clear that some misperceptions still persist, with some confusion in definition between credit referencing, scoring and rating.

Generally speaking, credit referencing generates credit scores for individuals. Credit bureaus and banks use a similar approach to generate MSE credit scores, while credit rating is typically applied to corporates, sub-nationals such as cities and counties, as well as sovereigns.

Risk-based pricing is the appropriate use of credit scores. It gives the lender a scientific estimate of the probability of default, the first step in calculating expected loss, which is what they should price in the lending.

Simply put, all borrowers deserve credit, the difference should be in the interest rate they have to pay, based on their risk. This is what the Central Bank of Kenya is demanding that Kenyan banks do with risk-based pricing of loans. So far, CBK has approved risk-based pricing models for a majority of the banks.

Back to the debate, one expert informed the nation that the Hustler Fund conducts their own credit scoring based on their data because the financial institutions were not doing so.

Credit scoring in closed user groups is not entirely unheard of, however, better results are obtained by having more data points. Restricting the analysis to the data available within the Hustler Fund reduces the predictive value of the credit scores.

Credit scores for individuals are built by observing verifiable behavioural data such as regularity or frequency of payments and timeliness of payments. The individual, as well as the micro or small business, can improve their scores by assisting bureaus get more data points.

Although credit rating is related to referencing, it is an entirely different analytical approach. To begin with, credit rating agencies are licensed by the Capital Markets Authority, while the credit reference bureaus are regulated by the Central Bank.

Credit rating follows an assessment framework using historical financial performance data, strategy or business plan information, and industry comparisons. Investors and anyone providing credit are well advised to use credit ratings.

In most jurisdictions, regulators use credit ratings to fast track approvals of issuers and the securities they are issuing. In Kenya, there are efforts to extend credit rating to small and medium sized companies by banks and credit rating entities such as the Metropol Credit Rating Agency.

The credit rating of companies, municipalities, cities and other sub-sovereigns such as states or counties is common in many parts of the world. But rating is only now emerging in Kenya. Five counties and about 200 corporates have been rated. The highest uptake has been in the insurance sector.

Like individual credit scores, corporate and country ratings have a big influence on how countries access loans and the pricing of those loans. Kenya’s rating was recently downgraded by some rating agencies, much to the chagrin of government. On the continent, sovereign ratings are dominated by western rating agencies. This has led to accusations of assessment bias, leading to lower ratings.

These lower ratings disadvantage Africa counties when they issue securities internationally. This has prompted calls by the African Union for an African credit rating agency, either as a market-led initiative or specialised agency of the union.



