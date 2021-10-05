A ‘hustler’, Mokgweetsi Masisi, is Botswana’s leader

There are unbelievable similarities between Botswana and Kenya. These former British protectorates in Africa are nearly equal in size, approximately 224,000 square miles.

They have experienced nearly identical intrigues when it comes to the succession of their presidents. In fact, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s attempt at shortchanging his deputy by supporting the opposition is eerily similar to what happened in Botswana. This article will attempt to reflect on these similarities, and how the 2022 elections could ultimately pan out.

From the outset, the Khamas wield immense political, economic and financial power in Botswana, just like the Kenyattas in Kenya. Born in 1921, Sir Seretse Khama is the patriarch of the Khamas and who served, starting in 1966, as the first president of Botswana, for close to 14 years.

He died in office and was succeeded by his deputy, a man of lesser pedigree, Quett Masire. Jomo Kenyatta, the patriarch of the Kenyattas, became president in 1964, stayed in office for nearly 14 years and died in office in 1978. Kenyatta was succeeded by his vice-president, Daniel arap Moi, an improbable choice given his humble beginnings.

Longest-serving president

Masire was born in 1924 and, for almost 18 years, was the second and longest-serving president of Botswana. In Kenya, Moi, who was born in 1925, succeeded Kenyatta and served as president for a national record 24 years.

These two men were both involved in the struggle for independence of their countries, regarded themselves as accomplished farmers and were forced out of power by the winds of change that were blowing across Africa. Masire had survived an assassination attempt when his plane was attacked by the Angolan air force while Moi was a survivor of an attempted coup.

The third president of Botswana was Festus Mogae, a decorated London-trained economist who served for 10 years. Mogae was President Masire’s deputy for six years. In Kenya, Mwai Kibaki, another London-trained economist, and a former VP to President Moi for 10 years, became the third president.

Instructively, both Mogae and Kibaki are highly regarded both locally and internationally for delivering strong economic performance with tangible improvements in a range of human and social indicators, which is a rare accomplishment for African presidents.

After an absence of nearly 30 years, the Khamas bounced back in 2009. In 1997, Ian Khama was plucked from active military duty and planted strategically into politics by the then-president and a political progeny of his father’s, Masire.

Powerful forces, acting behind the scenes, manoeuvred things, positioned and eventually propelled the young Khama into the presidency just 10 years later. Similar events unfolded in Kenya when, in 2002, an inexperienced Uhuru Kenyatta was held up by a retiring President Moi as his preferred successor. Although Kenyans flatly rejected this imposition, forces acting behind the scenes ensured that the young Kenyatta became president just 10 years later.

With Ian Khama as the fourth president, the Khamas were back to the apex of the country’s leadership - after 30 years. In Kenya, the Kenyattas returned to the presidency, after just 35 years, with Uhuru Kenyatta as the country’s fourth president. Ian Khama’s presidency was marked by significant and constant pursuit of and consolidation and increase in financial and economic interests of the Khama family.

He is accused of practising crony capitalism and prioritising private interests over the public good. His family fortunes and interests extended like an octopus across many sectors. In essence, it became difficult to draw the line between his personal and public investments.

Without political godfather

Towards the end of his second and final term, Khama began opposing his loyal VP, Mokgweetsi Masisi, from succeeding him. A career politician, Masisi’s political star was shining brightly without a political godfather or standout family name. He was, in Kenyan parlance, a ‘hustler’ and ‘child of peasants’. Khama, his boss and president, termed him unfit to serve for he was “authoritarian”.

As pure breed dynasty, Khama mobilised Botswana’s ‘deep state’, ‘the system’ and owners of capital in attempt to block Masisi’s run. He even tried wrecking his own party, Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), from within.

A desperate Khama, as president, even decamped from BDP and joined the opposition, where he actively campaigned against his VP. He attempted to scatter BDP’s votes and win by sponsoring, funding and setting up regional and tribal parties across the country. When elections were held, Masisi, a ‘hustler’, defeated the Khamas, ‘deep state’, dynasties and their club of billionaires resoundingly to become the country’s fifth president.