A ‘hustler’, Mokgweetsi Masisi, is Botswana’s leader

Mokgweetsi Masisi.

Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

Photo credit: File

By  Kennedy Chesoli

New York-based development economist and global policy expert.

There are unbelievable similarities between Botswana and Kenya. These former British protectorates in Africa are nearly equal in size, approximately 224,000 square miles.

