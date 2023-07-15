75 years of free health care… but Britons fear for the future

This country’s National Health Service has just marked its 75th birthday. The question is whether the anniversary was a signal for celebration or a marker of decline.

Though long-cherished by British people for its free, cradle-to-grave care, the Health Service is facing problems like never before.

Everybody knows how difficult it is to get a doctor’s appointment, of months-long waits for treatment or referrals – even for cancer, of the frequent unavailability of hospital beds, of spending hours in hospital corridors and long delays for ambulances.

Some 7.4 million people are currently on some sort of waiting list and 370,000 of them have been there for more than a year.

I wrote here recently, in largely laudatory terms, of my own hospital experience when I fell and broke a wrist. I have to add that I was also subjected to a long corridor sojourn, though this did not surprise me since the A&E waiting time was eight hours – and that was at four o’clock in the morning.

The NHS is the biggest employer in Europe with 1.6 million workers, but many are leaving, complaining of stress, overwork and poor pay, while nurses, ambulancemen, doctors, even consultants are striking over salaries and patient safety.

Some of the challenges facing the NHS are new, such as the Covid epidemic, others familiar, including the demands of a longer-living population – in itself part tribute to the NHS’s work.

Health threats

Health threats have also changed over the past 75 years. Malnutrition has been replaced by obesity, air pollution from burning coal has been replaced by air pollution from burning diesel, and industrial injuries have mostly been replaced by the consequences of physical inactivity.

In an effort to address these problems, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak released a 15-year workforce plan which promised “the biggest recruitment drive in health service history.”

Proposals included opening medical schools in areas of the greatest staff shortages and shortening degree courses from five years to four to get trainees into wards and GP practices sooner.

Experts said the focus not only on training new staff but on improving ways of working and retaining those which the NHS already has, would be widely welcomed by health professionals.

However, it is clear that the health service faces an uphill battle to regain its once-cherished place in the hearts of the nation. A new poll by Ipsos for Sky News showed that almost half of the population (47 per cent) think the NHS will get worse in coming years.

* * *

Among the most commonest of online frauds, these days is the offer of fake exam papers, with prices being asked of up to £4,000.

Said a 15-year-old, who was quoted £500 on Instagram, “You wouldn’t meet a single student across this whole year who has not heard of these offers.”

A bolder scam, however, is the impersonation practised by the likes of Satwinder Singh – taking a driving theory test for people who cannot speak English.

At Reading magistrates court, Singh admitted taking the test, which costs £23, for 36 people, charging them up to £1,500 each time. Over a four-year period, Singh travelled to test sites up and down the country. He wore different clothes each time, but never the Sikh turban.

His face became so well-known officials issued pictures of him to test centres and he was finally recognised and arrested for taking an exam in Reading.

Singh was remanded to a senior court and faces up to ten years in jail.

* * *

Out of the chaos of the Ukraine war with Russia, a story to ponder…

The rusting remains of eight British Hurricane fighter planes dating back to World War Two have been found buried in a forest in Ukraine. They were sent to the Soviet Union by Britain after Nazi Germany invaded the USSR in 1941.

The warplanes were part of a support package paid for by the United States under the Lend-Lease scheme. This required the recipient to pay for any donated military equipment that remained intact after hostilities ended.

Most of the planes sent to the Soviet Union during the war were destroyed, but some Hurricanes which remained unscathed were deliberately broken up and buried so the Soviets did not have to pay back the United States.

Experts believe that was the fate of the eight planes found buried south of Kiev, now the capital of independent Ukraine, but until 1991 part of the USSR.

* * *

The class was discussing the dangers of the deep, when the teacher said a whale could not swallow a human person.

“What about Jonah?” asked little Maggie, referring to the famous Biblical story.

The teacher said a whale’s throat was too small to take a human.