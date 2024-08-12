Youth must be part of decision-making

The recent youth uprising witnessed in Africa and beyond is about the clamour for accountability and good governance. From Kenya to Uganda, Nigeria and Bangladesh, the world’s most passionate and vibrant demographic has made it clear that they will not be cowed in the face of injustice.

The commemoration of the International Youth Day yesterday paves the way for a robust discussion on engaging this demographic that has often been relegated to the fringes of decision making tables.

In spite of the many hurdles they face, young people have historically kept proving that impossibilities are mere constructs of mind, birthing landmark institutional reforms and fundamental liberties. This underscores their immense capabilities if engaged as actors rather than bystanders.

With a population of over 50 million, 75 per cent of which is youthful, the government and civil society should prioritise civic education to build the capacity of young people for policy and law-making. Many youth remain unaware of the legal processes and their roles in decision-making, resulting in misinformation. As Maya Angelou said: When you know better, you do better.

The government should also increase youth spaces at the decision-making tables, specifically by appointing more young people to senior positions such as Cabinet and principal secretaries. A lot needs to be done to ensure State decisions are both youth-led and youth-centric. The exclusion of competent youth at the helm of governance is untenable.

Civil society organisations and the private sector should also actively engage the youth in their decision-making. While many civil society groups have upped their game by establishing youth advisory boards and panels, many more organisations should emulate the trend. The private sector should consider engaging more youth in senior positions.

Integrating Kenyan youth into decision-making is not merely a matter of inclusion, it is a move to harness their potential for the nation’s growth. As we celebrate International Youth Day, let us reaffirm our resolve to ensure youth are not mere bystanders but part of decision-making.