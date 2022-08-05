You have no reason not to vote on Tuesday

It is so disturbing that up to this time we still have Kenyan voters who have not decided whether they will participate in the coming General Election or not.

It should be well understood that voting is a democratic right but some people do not take it seriously.

These are the same people who complain about poor governance in Kenya.

Being a Kenyan gives you have freedom of expressing your opinion and vote.

We should all understand that participating in governance is the single most powerful tool we have as Kenyans.

Whether it is to elect officials or amend the law, voting is not only a necessity but also a responsibility every Kenyan should be proud to take part in.

According to the latest Ipsos opinion poll, at least 85 per cent of registered voters are willing to participate in the August 9 General Election while 15 per cent are likely to stay away from polling centres.

I am still wondering why some people are ready to give up their democratic right and privilege to vote.

I have no answer for that. Saying they cannot vote because of the rising cost of living does not add up at all for now.

Future

Let us think of the future and realise that our hopes can only be fulfilled through the election of the right leaders for the job.

Yes, some people may think that their one vote will not matter.

But if you think that your one vote will not count, then you are totally wrong because even when building a house you start with one stone and others add up to complete the required design.

Others claim that it is a waste of time waking up and going to vote for men and women who have no citizens' interest at heart.

However, this is not right because if you fail to participate in elections, you will make it possible for bad leaders to be elected, leading to poor governance for the next five years.

Our democracy has started weakening because of the low turnout at the polls. Let us turn out and vote responsibly, putting aside our tribal affiliations and divisive politics.