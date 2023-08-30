Why uncontrollable AI looks more likely

With the latest developments in Artificial Intelligence (AI), it is safe to say that we are approaching ‘The Singularity’. A singularity is a point in time when artificial intelligence and other technologies become so advanced that humanity undergoes a dramatic and irreversible change.

Simply put, it is a point in future where we could have robots as smart as humans. While this change could be constructive, and maybe what humanity needs, it could also be catastrophic. The latter has attracted the most attention.

AI pioneers as well as various governments have been holding talks about the risk this technology poses. Geoffrey Hinton, an AI pioneer at Google, is the one that got people talking when he quit his job. He has since been raising awareness about the various threats of AI. In an interview with PBS Newshour, he talked about the risks that this new technology poses on society.

One of which was fake news, where AI starts rapidly publishing unverified news and potentially malicious information on social media. This has been a controversial topic among political analysts in regards to election campaigns.

Some experts are worried that in this modern age, where misinformation and disinformation thrive, AI could be the reason we lose democracy. In addition to that, Hinton said that AI could encourage polarisation. It could make people click on things that make them indignant. Social media companies operate on the dynamics of eliciting maximum engagement from their users.

Social media companies use algorithm-based AI to reproduce content that they think users perceive to be interesting to them. Inevitably, people find themselves constantly exposed to the same social and political narratives that they personally believe in slowly disregarding other ideas.

The repercussions of this is that when people feel as if they are being treated unfairly, it tends to bring about a social divide where we have various groups with opposing mindsets and political opinions. Furthermore, AI could lead to unemployment and job displacement. During the Industrial Revolution, machines went after blue-collar jobs, it is highly likely that AI will come for both blue and white-collar jobs. Certain tasks will definitely be automated using AI.

Finally, we have the risk of artificial intelligence taking control of people. This is the most dreaded risk of AI, as it is believed to pose an existential threat to humanity. The rationale behind it is that artificial intelligence compared to biological intelligence could develop to be more superior.