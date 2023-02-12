Why mourners should not eat at burials

In Matthew 8:22, Jesus says, “Follow Me, and let the dead bury their own dead.” He was responding to a request by a follower to be excused from his responsibilities to go and bury his father. The saying is generally taken to imply that we should spend time and energy on the living and not the dead.

In most Kenyan communities, people tend to give special attention to the dead rather than the bereaved, to the extent that relatives spend a lot of money on burials. The huge amounts, if channelled to economic activities, can benefit the family more than spending it on the dead.

The Bible further says, in Ecclesiastes 12:7: “And the dust returns to the earth as it was as the spirit returns to God who gave it.” This is interpreted as, burial simply involves digging a grave, lowering the body into it and covering it with soil. The other extra activities witnessed at burial ceremonies are, therefore, unnecessary and should be shunned.

As it stands, people would rather contribute to one’s burial than pay his hospital bill. This is a big form of pretence. Of what benefit is it to the dead if you spend thousands, or even millions, of shillings on their burial?

Take, for example, when a poor man who could barely feed, clothe and house his family dies. At the funeral, people will buy an expensive coffin and suit, the casket will be carried in a car and the family will be fed well during the mourning period and at the burial. Where was all this money when he was still alive, perhaps hospitalised? Pretence!

Instead of slaughtering cows, goats and chickens, why can’t the bereaved family rear these animals? That will help them to provide for themselves as the deceased would have wanted.

Why do people donate to burials only for the money to be used to feed the same contributors? Things must change; people should move away from the tradition of feeding mourners at burials. If one has to attend a burial, let them carry their own food or eat ahead of the event.

Logically, aren’t the mourners the ones who should be feeding the family of the deceased and not the other way around?

With the current tough economic times, people should stop the habit of eating at burials. That will not only save money but also allow the bereaved family to utilise the money contributed towards the burial.

Priority should shift to those left behind and not the dead. Let the dead bury the dead and mourners help the living.

Gloria Christine, Homa Bay

Sending a government delegation to the residence of a dead person to promise their family food during the mourning period is disrespectful.