Why e-learning will face many hurdles

pupil
pupil
Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) launched an e-learning programme meant to ease shortage of teachers in a number of rural secondary schools in arid and semi-arid parts of Kenya. This, according to the TSC, is a partnership with World Bank and a few selected national schools whose teachers will offer the online lessons.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.