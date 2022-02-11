Why e-learning will face many hurdles

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) launched an e-learning programme meant to ease shortage of teachers in a number of rural secondary schools in arid and semi-arid parts of Kenya. This, according to the TSC, is a partnership with World Bank and a few selected national schools whose teachers will offer the online lessons.

Shortage of teachers is misconceived to mean there are no trained teachers. There are thousands of teachers out there whom TSC has not employed. The World Bank would have done better by supporting the employment of teachers.

The TSC should have undertaken a research on the challenges that have been encountered in e-learning in Kenya over the years. E-learning requires more than Information Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure. Africa, and Kenya in particular, is still far from being ICT compliant.

The irony is that the programme is meant to serve rural schools in arid and semi-arid regions. Such places not only lack teachers but also ICT infrastructure, power connection and know-how. Though the World Bank is supplying digital equipment and internet connection, this will not resolve e-learning issues. Use of ICT infrastructure and digital content requires specialised training. The short courses offered by TSC and the ministry of Education cannot be adequate for the delicate act of navigating different online interfaces in the midst of teaching. Even in institutions where computer literacy is mandatory, a technician is essential.

To ease ‘shortage’, TSC can transfer some of the teachers from schools with ICT infrastructure to the said rural areas.

TSC’s strategy might lead to an assumption that teachers in national schools are better than their counterparts, thus losing professional credibility among their students.

A single teacher in a school with proper ICT connection can teach several streams at a go. Nevertheless, the physical presence and human touch of a teacher with a student can never be replaced by online classes.

Even in advanced countries, where there is reliable ICT infrastructure, internet connection and power availability, teachers have never been replaced. Certain concepts, skills and attitudes can only be impacted on a one-on-one encounter.

Going by history, e-learning or online learning as referred in some quarters has been very frustrating in Kenya to both learners and tutors. Its ineffectiveness was witnessed during the Covid-19 pandemic. Rarely would a 40 minute lesson be completed without disconnection. Many students would not join and where they did could not make notes. This meant that the lessons had to be repeated when the schools resumed. Examinations and classes at university had been called off for lack of power connections, erratic internet or breakdown in communication.

Internet connection in Kenya, especially rural areas, is unreliable. Students from such schools may have never touched a smart phone, leave alone a computer.

Most rural areas in Kenya lack power to operate computers.