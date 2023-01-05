Whither our academics as Helb is abolished? 

On Tuesday, President William Ruto said his government will abolish the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb).

He said the fund, which grants university students study loans, will be replaced with a proposed National Skills and Funding Council.

Many students in tertiary institutions use Helb loans to pay their school fees and also cater for their daily sustenance. The fund has always come to the rescue of will students in institutions of higher learning, especially those from humble backgrounds, who are the majority.

Abolishing Helb will, therefore, mean that the students will have to defer their studies to seek funds from other sources so as to pay their fees and resume their studies. Many will drop out.

Ironically, there are many professors and other scholars and experts in the government, moreso in the education sector. The leaders seem to be lazy in making decisions and defending students’ right to education.

Almost 70 per cent of the academics would not have gone through college were it not for Helb. They got study loans, which they used to pay fees and cater for personal expenses, and this made their stay at the institution comfortable—and now they are successful and comfortable.

The question is, where are those professionals now? Why should they allow this to happen when they know very well the outcome won’t be good? That is a failure on their side. It is time they stood firm and defended the students. They are aware of how Helb caters for almost every student at the institutions well.

The government should not abolish Helb; instead, let it increase the amount of money allocated to students. That will help to boost their academic pursuits and make their stay at the institution comfortable.

As we say at the university, Helb is the ‘comrade’s’ best weapon.

Kawetu Abedineco Katiku, Kisumu

* * *

As university students resume their studies next week, many have to think about their survival in the institutions. Many are times when university students complain about hunger, often attending lectures on an empty stomach, making them lose concentration in learning.

Many parents wrongly assume their children have a way of getting money to survive on campus and don’t give them any.

Most students get Helb loans but trying to apportion the money against their needs is almost impossible. Some use it to pay fees and basics such as rent and food. During the semester, there is a lot of work, which requires them to print notes and assignments, for which they need cash.

Let parents give their children foodstuffs that are not perishable to keep them fed affordably.