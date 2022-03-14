Which way for us, poor maize farmers?

Workers spread maize to dry

Workers spread maize to dry by the roadside in Elburgon town, Nakuru County.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Letters

It’s that time of the year when the sky loses its blue colour and darkens. From far, one can see the Cherangany Hills heavily covered by a dark cloud. Tractors are heard roaring everywhere, tilling and cultivating the land.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.