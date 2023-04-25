Weed out the cults among faith groups

The unfolding horror that is linked to Pastor Paul Mackenzie is just but one of the many radical socioreligious sects that have mushroomed in our midst in the name of church or ministry.

Why are some people getting too insanely spiritual on some aspects of religion? It’s all about hopelessness as a result of economic hard times, which is a haven for rogue ‘prophets’.

They jostle for the helpless souls whose vision in life has vanished and with little promise of Heaven and good life they fall for it. Get-rich-quick doctrines, engineered miracles and fake prophecies, among other lies, are at the centre stage of their acts.

There the naive join the most vibrant church of the season and baptise the ‘prophet’ or ‘apostle’ or ‘bishop’ as “Dad”. Within no time, they get radicalised and mentally disoriented; it’s impossible to quit as they’re completely out of their cognitive reasoning.

Cultism is real and, in the name of religion, many will perish—and, yes, for lack of wisdom, as the Bible says. Who is to blame?

It’s time the government approached the matter with the much-needed sobriety and regulated religious institutions. Rwanda did it; why not Kenya? There is a lot of fraud and deceit in the name of religion.

Freedom of worship and association, among other liberties, are enshrined in our Constitution. But again, there are citizens to cushion and protect from any social encounter that may endanger them or jeopardise national security. May Parliament legislate appropriately against cults.

P. M. Ndunda, Kitui

* * *

Religion is important in life. It shouldn’t have a negative impact or cost one’s life. That fanatics are being saved at the point of death by starving is disastrous.

It’s saddening that pastors advise people but defy their own teaching, which is hypocritical. In the incidents in Shakahola, Malindi, dying children were rescued after being deprived of food due to such teachings. These pastors should be arrested and their churches closed down.

A person’s life is the most sacred and should be held dear, that is what the Bible says, and only God has the authority to give and take it away.

Serem Felix, Kisumu

* * *

The Shakahola incident has stirred up the truth about what exactly happens in churches. They do the same thing but low-key; not killing directly but subjecting worshippers to pain.

Registrars should demand from applicants a new church certification by a reputable theological college and why they left their old church. And the church should be easily accessible.