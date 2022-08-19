We need peace but do not ignore justice

As we all come to terms with the post-election events, we must desist from hijacking the process because 'all we need is peace.'

The only peace that is guaranteed to last is that which is anchored on justice, and not fear of the extremes of the process.

So far, we the citizens have conducted ourselves in the most decent way by letting the rule of law reign.

In fact, Kenyans deserve a pat on the back for shunning the bad behaviour of settling political disputes with violence.

Even as we wait to see those disagreeing with the general election results moving to court, we must brave any temptation to take the law into our hands and wait for the verdict.

That doesn't mean we should be silent about the process; we have a responsibility of exercising our rights by having our grievances heard in the right way.

Democracy was not meant to be chaotic, nor is it all about violence and opposition.

It also includes a fair minority losing and living with the majority's decision for a period of five years as they wait for another chance to be heard.

Those praying for the petition to be thrown out for the sake of peace are wrong.

The Supreme Court should use the law to give a verdict.

If the results are correct and they meet the legal conditions, the court should uphold the election process and give a green light for a swearing-in ceremony.

If the polls were conducted unfairly, then they should be nullified and fresh elections conducted as was done in 2017.

Democracy is expensive and we must accept the consequences. We must not consider the economy and forget about justice.

Such a decision is likely to give us a short-term remedy of peace which we will regret in future. We need a decision made on the basis of the law.

Peace is a choice we can make for ourselves voluntarily, but we cannot use the same mechanism to derail justice.

The Supreme Court's ruling on this election should be just and fair, however much it will cost us.

Arasa Makori, Kisii

***

l like the manner in which Kenyans conducted themselves in the recent general elections.

We ensured there was no violence and bloodshed before, during and after the 2022 elections. We should continue with that spirit.

The elected president, hopefully when he takes the oath of office, must ensure he creates jobs for the youth, the disabled and the poor as he promised in his manifesto.

This is the time to ensure that every student has the opportunity to go to school and college.

We must strengthen the good relationship between Kenyans without bias. Just because particular areas did not vote for you should not lead to their discrimination.

Remember the youth who are jobless. Ensure that Kenyans are secure because without security there will no peace. Peace is what we want.