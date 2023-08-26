We must fight corruption to save Kenya

There is a national deviation of character in nearly the whole of the public sector. I see the frustration of President William Ruto and I can't help but sympathise with him. I have read and heard about the takeover of the entire public works department by cartels. Out here, they say not a single public tender can be given out without 'technical know-who' and without kickbacks. This has frustrated genuine players to the extent of leaving the stage.

There are school leavers who are keen to take up employment and learning opportunities locally and abroad. However they are caught up between the devil and the deep blue sea. Vital documents like a passport and a simple certificate of good conduct take ages to produce, making the poor youths watch helplessly as the proverbial only train in one's life passes by.

How much in terms of technology does a certificate of good conduct require to be produced? It is both a pity and a shame that we have the ability to print money with all the security features required but we are unable to print a simple document which is decentralised.

It is an open secret that there is a middleman wherever and whenever there is recruitment in a government agency. Unfortunately, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has not been effective in the fight against corruption in Kenya. I am sure they have all the necessary information from the National Intelligence Service but they choose not to act against cartels.

Kenya Power officials will not connect new customers or hand them meters without receiving a bribe, while the lands ministry officials have hired brokers who receive money on their behalf. These brokers will hand the loot to the officials after office hours. Again, why is it so difficult for EACC to liaise with relevant agencies to conduct a lifestyle audit of officers working in any of the departments where the public have complianed about?

Recently, we had contaminated sugar and counterfeit rice finding its way into retail outlets in Kenya. Where else except in Kenya would perpetrators of such crimes be roaming free?

If President Ruto does not act decisively, we will lose our country. These cartels are very vicious and mutate every passing day. Corruption, whether perpetrated by a serving governor or a former governor, by the mean or the mighty, must be fought and defeated otherwise we'll not have a country to talk about tomorrow.

I hope the pilot flying me home tonight has genuine papers. My sister has been receiving intensive care at a local hospital, I hope the doctor seeing her has genuine credentials and he is receiving the right treatment. I am sad that a man who conned me of a tidy sum in an aborted land deal was set free because the prosecution was unable to prove its case.