We must break the cycle of corruption

We all have heard, read or listened to the story of how a now-famous student from Uasin Gishu County, Mercy Tarus, confronted top leaders over the misappropriation of scholarship funds during Senator Jackson Mandago’s tenure as governor.

Ms Tarus is a patriotic Kenyan fighting for those who cannot speak for themselves. She did not mince her words while conveying the mistrust and disapproval of residents regarding the devolved government’s misappropriation of the money paid by residents for university education in Finland and Canada.

That the same accused leaders just sat as Tarus talked expressed the anger and frustration of the enlisted young people who will now not be able to study abroad and attain their goals due to selfish leaders was saddening.

Not too long ago, the residents of Njoro, Nakuru County, had a similar altercation with their then-MCA, a Mr Kahiro, for allegedly misleading them and promising women traders a better market that never was to be.

It seems our leaders do not care about our struggles and misuse public funds for their own benefits. It’s time we, their employers, followed up on how our funds are handled in those offices.

Some of the leaders make several foreign trips for no good reason yet there are people suffering from lack of access to government services or someone in high offices to help them.

We should stop this trend before it’s too late. Let’s keep tabs on how our resources are being managed by these insatiable merchants of greed.

Lucy Wanjiru, Nakuru

* * *

This country needs a thousand more Mercy Taruses—courageous people who are not afraid to speak the truth to our overly conceited leaders who seem to think the voters are there to pay taxes to fund their conspicuous consumption and clap even when they speak nonsense.

To them, we are mules who should never question them. I’m truly encouraged to see that we have budding Mekatilili wa Menzas, Wangari Maathais, Martha Karuas, Maison Leeshomos,Mary Nyanjirus and Gathoni Wamuchombas amongst us. They will help to prick the bloated egos of our thieving leaders and knock sense into their heads.

Ms Tarus can make a very effective government leader in future.