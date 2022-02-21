We must all strive to end social injustices

Sunday was World Day of Social Justice, as declared by the UN General Assembly on November 26, 2007. The day is observed to raise a voice against social injustice and to press for improvement and solution.

The theme of this year’s event was “Achieving social justice through formal employment”. It focuses on the idea that employment resources and opportunities play a huge role in reducing poverty and inequalities.

Statistics show there are many social injustice issues globally. That is worrying because social justice is an underlying principle for peaceful and prosperous co-existence among nations.

Social injustice manifests itself through factors like existence of gender inequality, systematic racism, unemployment, discrimination, child abuse and negligence. These are among the barriers that affect social justice, interrupting the socially integrated society we all yearn for.

According to the former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, the gap between the poorest and wealthiest in the world is wide and growing. Therefore, on this day, it is prudent to curb this worrying threat of poverty. The situation is not only between countries but also within them.

Social injustices is also visible when some nations or even communities count out girls from attending schools since it is not regarded as a priority, which is unwise in this generation because, for example, every Kenyan child is constitutionally entitled to an education. But Unesco says more than nine million girls never go to school, compared to six million boys in parts of Africa. There have been instances where children are abused and neglected and also physically, sexually and emotionally abused.

The WHO reports that many adults were abused as children. That has both social and economic impacts that have caused mental problems to the victims.

Besides, many people have faced difficulties in accessing government services, or any other, as a result of discrimination.

Social justice is all about equality; so, to be socially just, every individual must be treated equitably and fairly by society. Unfortunately, this is a Utopian ideal.

Going by this year’s theme, there is a need to promote the transition from informal to formal employment in an attempt to reduce poverty and inequalities that have limited efforts to curb social injustices. According to the UN, informal workers, who often lack any form of social protection or employment-related benefits, are twice as likely to be poor compared to formal ones.

We should also take the step of fighting for employment rights. Fair treatment of workers is sound public policy and good business practice. There is also a need to eliminate hunger, poverty and discrimination.

Social injustices exist in our midst and we are the ones responsible to eliminate them.



