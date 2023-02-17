We lose as a region if conflict DR Congo continues

In Eastern Africa, Kenya’s economy is the largest. After 1963 independence, Kenya promoted rapid economic growth from investments to small-scale agriculture production.

According to the National Treasury and Economic Planning ministry, Kenya has experienced continued growth in GDP supported by public infrastructure projects, strong private and public sector investments, development of economic and fiscal policies and a diversified nature of economy.

Kenya has made progress in financial inclusion and has been branded the centre of innovation, with phone-based financial services that both created employment opportunities and ignited the country’s economic growth.

However, the country’s economy faces gaps even with the aforementioned opportunities. A good economy should be about bettering the lives of even the poorest of citizens. During his tenure, former president Mwai Kibaki put in place economic policies and reforms that enhanced the country’s economic performance. Kibaki’s government made it easy for Wanjiku to live and be able to access necessities.

Although, as the huge debts continue to weigh on poor Wanjiku, climate change is drastically taking away the lives and livestock of many.

The lack of rain and severe drought threatens to leave four million Kenyans food insecure. The prolonged droughts continue to amplify communities’ vulnerabilities and farmers are unable to get any substantive crop production while pastoralist communities have lost their livestock. On top of that, the recent economy is above and beyond Wanjiku’s pocket.

Although it’s important to have a regime that acknowledges the role of God in leadership and paying taxes, relying solely on prayers during times of economic difficulty is insufficient. These are not the times of Moses where God sent manna from heaven to feed the Israelites. Redirecting the resources used in “prayer rallies” towards practical interventions can help save lives from the impact of drought and economic challenges.

Equally, over-taxation is a burden on many Kenyans and should be addressed with the urgency it deserves.

Although characterised as a vibrant economy, the inability to access a packet of unga and a cup of sugar is severe for poor and low-income Kenyans.

As a middle-income country, it’s critical that the government pursues the best ways to run its affairs. It needs to be intentional in its efforts in lowering poverty, reducing production cost, improving the quality of human life and improving agriculture, which for decades have been the country’s strong economic hold.

The government needs to be aware and appreciate that Kenya has a diverse economy and citizens blessed differently. Many are casual labourers who are only able to earn one meal a day and sometimes even nothing.

When one is not able to feed, their will to live is reduced. The country needs to grow more and not import. Empower both large- and small-scale farmers to produce more, thus lowering food prices.