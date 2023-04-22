We have solutions to problems facing us

I have been keenly following unfolding events in my motherland Kenya, most of which are disappointing.

I mourn the loss of innocent lives on our roads but I must say that corruption here is responsible. That motor vehicle inspector who allows an unroadworthy vehicle to operate, and that traffic policeman who looks the other way after receiving a bribe are guilty as charged.

Our parliament needs to make it very expensive to commit a traffic offence.

This is where performance contracting comes into place. How about making police base commanders accountable, say by way of gaining and losing points.

For example, if an accident is reported in any jurisdiction, the base commander feels the weight. If non is reported in, say, six months, the officer is decorated. We can not continue sitting pretty and deploying officers on the road to “eat” while lives continue to be lost. It is time to introduce theory driving and road safety classes in our primary schools.

Teachers quality

The quality of teachers in some of our driving schools and the vehicles used are mediocre and what we are seeing on our roads could be a result of poor training and corruption at the licensing department. On alcoholism in the Mount Kenya region, we must not bury our heads in the sand, nor should we look for quick fixes.

I'm surprised to hear someone talking about reducing the number of bars. The process is likely to be marred by bribery and corruption.

However, it is important for us to appreciate a little bit of our history. Between 1901 and 1960, Kenya was under British rule and anything African was seen as inferior. This included our names, our food and our drinks.

This is how bread replaced yams and rice replaced githeri, bottled beer replaced our muratina and busaa. After independence, most of the educated Africans had adopted and embraced the western way of doing things and continued to perpetuate ‘Westernization’.

This has lived with us longer than anyone thought. In 1996, California legalised marijuana for clinical use, while Washington legalised it for medical and recreational purposes.

This is to say that these were hard decisions which were embraced against a harsh human view. Has it paid dividends? If it hadn't it could have been rescinded. To cure Mount Kenya of alcoholism, particularly that which is caused by second-generation unsafe alcoholic drinks, what is so difficult about piloting on muratina, which is simply a fermented brew?

This could save lives and remedy the situation that looks like it is getting out of hand. I have seen the church say that it wants to be enjoined in the war against these weapons of youth destruction but they need to be reminded that they already have a forum and they don't need to seek to be enjoined.