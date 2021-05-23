We can raise revenues with taxes constant

The Kenyan government  can raise revenues with taxes constant.

  • From taxation, the government raised Sh395 billion in Pay As You Earn and Sh341 billion from corporate income tax.

The government’s ordinary revenue for Financial Year 2019/2020 was Sh1.893 trillion. In other words, this can be defined as the resources the government raised to finance its plans.

