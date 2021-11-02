Vote, even if you feel your voice doesn’t count

Voter Registration kwale iebc

IEBC officials register a voter during an Enhanced Continous Voter Registration (ECVR) exercise at Mwakingwena Primary School in Ukunda, Kwale County. 

Photo credit: Siago Cece | Nation Media Group

By  Michael Cherambos

The figures coming from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) with regard to the ongoing voter registration drive are shocking: As of October 25, only 760,000 Kenyans had registered as new voters against a target of 4.5 million.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.