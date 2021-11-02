Vote, even if you feel your voice doesn’t count

The figures coming from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) with regard to the ongoing voter registration drive are shocking: As of October 25, only 760,000 Kenyans had registered as new voters against a target of 4.5 million.

This is an extremely low turnout and, given this reality, it is projected that the number of new voters will be way below the targeted six million by the time the mass listing drive comes to an end this month.

The targeted new voters, mainly the youth, have given all manner of reasons as to why they have given the exercise a wide berth. Some of them say they are tired of ‘recycled’ politicians who don’t fulfil their election promises. Others are convinced that the system is rigged and their votes won’t count anyway while yet others are frustrated about ethnic mobilisation around politics.

Then there are those who insist that they are not interested in politics at all and would rather find something more useful to do on election day.

They are all wrong. Voting seems like a simple, subjective act. But in reality, it is significant and directly impacts our daily lives.

Although there are many reasons why people don’t vote, it’s important to ensure everyone’s voice is heard on election day.

Here are five other reasons why you should vote.

One, if you don’t vote, somebody else will. If you don’t vote, other people will cast their ballot and, hence, make the decision for you. Vote, therefore, to secure your safety.

Two, we live in troubled times. Terrorists and criminals threaten to harm you and your family. Different leaders have different opinions on how to protect us. At the same time, some people think police and military forces have too much power.

Choose leaders whom you feel will protect your life and civil rights.

Three, vote to keep your money. The primary thing the government does is collect taxes. They take a significant amount out of every paycheck and from profits on your investments to provide critical services such as security and healthcare. The politicians that we elect decide what taxes you will pay.

Four, vote for the next generation. The decisions we make today will impact our children, grandchildren and all generations that follow. Therefore, vote to make choices that will improve their lives. It also sets a good example and encourages civil responsibility.

Five, vote or lose your right to complain. If you don’t bother to cast a ballot, you can’t whine about problems with the rest of the world. It doesn’t matter whether your vote ends up going for the winner or loser.

A society must cast ballots for decisions to be made. Together, we decide our future. Be part of that future by voting.