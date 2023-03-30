Violence undermines demonstrators’ cause

Kenya has seen a series of demonstrations in the past two weeks, with citizens coming out in large numbers to express their dissatisfaction with various issues.

While peaceful demos are a democratic right, it is important to emphasize the need for non-violent protests. The events of last week and this week serve as a reminder that violence and destruction are not the way to bring about change.

It is understandable that Kenyans are frustrated with the government and various systems that are not working as they should. Citizens have the right to demand accountability and transparency from their leaders.

However, violence and destruction only serve to further complicate matters and undermine the very cause that protesters are fighting for.

An example of violent demonstrations in Kenya was the 2007-2008 post-election violence that left more than 1,000 people dead and thousands displaced. The violence erupted after the disputed presidential election results.

What started as peaceful protests quickly escalated into ethnic clashes, looting and destruction of property. The consequences of that violence are still being felt to date, with families still seeking justice and reparations.

In recent years, we have seen peaceful demos lead to significant change. The 2017 electoral reforms, which were brought about as a result of sustained peaceful protests, are a good example. In the end, the government implemented the necessary reforms.

It is important to note that peaceful demos require planning, organisation, and a clear message. Violence, on the other hand, only makes it difficult for people to support the cause.

Violence and destruction do not differentiate between innocent parties and the intended targets. For example, in the recent demos in Nairobi, several people were injured and property destroyed. These were individuals who had nothing to do with the issues being protested against.

Fear and division

Violence only serves to create fear and division within communities, which is counterproductive to the goal of creating positive change.

Furthermore, violent protests often lead to the deployment of security forces, which can quickly escalate into a violent crackdown. The use of force by security forces only exacerbates the situation.

Kenyans need to learn that peaceful protests are the most effective way to bring about change. This means planning, organisation, and a clear message. It also means avoiding any form of violence or destruction.

In addition, there needs to be a recognition of the importance of dialogue and negotiation. The government and other institutions need to be open to engaging with protesters and addressing their concerns. This requires a willingness to listen and a commitment to finding a resolution that benefits everyone.

The media also has a role to play in ensuring that the message of peaceful protest is emphasized. The stories they cover should create a positive agenda.