Violence impedes children’s development

Recently, Kenyan children have witnessed chaos, thanks to Azimio la Umoja's anti-government demonstrations.

Media was awash with pictures and narratives of mayhem. There was tear gas in the air and gunshots were fired. Protesters with all manner of crude weapons threw stones towards the law enforcers.

Needless to say, the four-day riots destroyed property, human injuries, and loss of lives and livelihoods of thousands of innocent Kenyans.

Daily business in hotspot areas came to a standstill. Children were restrained from attending school for fear of their security. Anxiety was rife every other day since the announcement of demonstrations that were held every Monday and Thursday.

The announcement that called off the demonstrations brought great relief to Kenyans. Normalcy returned. Parents were at peace to release their children from school.

The Constitution 2010 Article 37 provides for the rights and freedom ‘to be peaceably and unarmed, to assemble, to demonstrate, to picket, and to present petitions to public authorities'.

Children first

Freedom of expression notwithstanding, the Children Act 2001 clearly stipulates that in everything we say or do, children should come first. The acts and utterances made in times of turmoil only erode children’s faith in adults.

Taboos were broken during picketing. Obscenities were uttered in total disregard for the young. When a child witnesses a chaotic situation, the stress level rises, eroding all the values and life skills already imparted.

While media freedom should be protected, the media does not seem to censor events in a chaotic situation. No disclaimer or caution was given to parents to keep off their children from viewing certain news items.

Research has shown that parents can only nurture their children, by instilling living values and social life skills in a conducive environment.

When children witness chaos, they learn that conflicts are resolved through protests. Such anti-government protests are likely to turn high schools and universities into chaos. There is a likelihood of increased bullying and assault.

Children’s self-regulatory and self-management life skills are reversed. Very young children who have just learnt to control bowel movement or have learnt some independence regress, insecurities are exhibited through crying, clinging to caregivers or finger sucking or nail biting.

According to the old adage, it takes a village to raise a child. A village whose people are fighting cannot really support positive child-rearing.

Such is likely to grow into bullies or revert to withdrawal and solitude in teenage and young adulthood, according to psychologist Erik Erikson. Coexistence is a value envisaged to be instilled through the new CBC.