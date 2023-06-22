Verbal abuse the new silent killer of women

An article on the prevalence of sexual harassment says 10 per cent of girls reported experiencing catcalling before age 11.

Almost one in 16 girls in elementary and secondary school have experienced sexual harassment, it adds. A report published in April says 65-85 per cent of women, mostly aged 11-17, have experienced catcalling.

While it may be perceived as a harmless behaviour, catcalling has been conclusively proven to have detrimental effects on women, leaving them feeling unsafe, intimidated, objectified and subject to significant mental and emotional harm.

A prevalent form of sexual harassment, it has emerged as a disconcerting issue that profoundly affects women’s lives. Besides whistles, gestures or other forms of verbal or non-verbal communication directed towards women in public, it is a phenomenon deeply rooted in gender inequality and power dynamics.

There is a need to raise awareness of the stigma created by verbal and non-verbal communication by initiating conversations around the urgent need for behavioural change. Addressing the psychological, emotional and social consequences of catcalling and other forms of verbal abuse is important in ending gender inequality.

Catcalling, though often downplayed in comparison to more severe problems like domestic violence and sexual assault, is a form of violence against women and contributes to forceful and oppressive conduct that stems from the depersonalisation of women as mere sexual objects. There is a direct link between that and an increased likelihood of perpetrating sexual violence, including horrifying rape.

Sadly, most cases are not reported victims for fear of dismissal by authorities or even because they do not see it as a strong enough reason to report. Due to that, most perpetrators are not held accountable, contributing to the belief that it is harmless.

It is important for men to realise that catcalling is neither a compliment nor flirting but harassment that infringes upon women’s rights to safety and dignity. Education and awareness of this challenging issue, teaching consent and implementing stricter legislation can help.