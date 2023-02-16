Use technology to fight bandits in the North

Bandits have been disturbing the peace in most parts of the Rift Valley through cattle rustling. They have caused a lot of insecurity despite being given an amnesty to surrender their weapons and the use of National Police Reservists and the Anti-Stock Theft Unit in fighting them.

It would be prudent to try other ways of curbing the raids.

For instance, technology can help to fight cattle rustling, especially through Chipsafer. This is a platform that can track and detect anomalies in livestock behaviour at any time and place.

Chipsafer seeks to improve the security and safety of livestock herds. The system’s uniqueness lies in its ability to provide affordable and accessible technology for a wide range of purposes.

Chipsafer’s proprietary device contains a GPS and an accelerometer while self-charging with a solar system. Kenya, especially in places that are most affected by cattle rustling, receives a lot of sunlight. Therefore, the device can be powered well.

Weather-resistant

Besides, the device is robust enough to withstand diverse weather conditions, mud, dust and scratches.

In its farming technology, the animal wears an external self-recharging device that transmits data about it to the servers for processing and analysis. The farmer can log in to the web platform from anywhere and see the livestock’s position and get insights about its performance.

The software transforms the data gathered through sensors into actionable information. A farmer can customise dashboards and reports to adjust to their preferences and needs.

The farmer can know where the animal is and receive a warning should it trespass a specific area or if an anomaly in its movement is detected.

In addition, a farmer can know an animal’s position and what it is doing while nobody is looking after it.

There is no need for farmers to question the ability of technology to curb cattle rustling as it has been recognised by some of the most important institutions.

Change is inevitable. It is not too late for Kenya as well to use such magnificent technology.

The government should subsidise these modern technological devices to make them more widely affordable.

Technology can, therefore, bring about a peaceful coexistence among various tribes.