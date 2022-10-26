Urgently intervene to avert drought in north

NTV’s special feature on Sunday, “Starving North”, exposed the devastating severe drought in the northern region. Marsabit joined the long list of counties ravaged by drought for years.

Life there is not easy at all due to extreme drought in at least 23 counties. According to Kenya Demographic Survey, 4.5 million Kenyans are in dire need of food due to famine. In Marsabit, said NTV, families sleep hungry for more than three days as emergency food assistance waned.

Children drop out of school to hunt for food. In Marsabit alone, 1,239 children are severally malnourished while 8,000 are at risk of severe acute malnutrition.

Lack of water and pasture in the north has led to the death of many livestock, the main economic activity for pastoralist communities. Men walk long distances in search of pasture, leading to school drop-out in a bid to save their dying animals.

A recent Oxfam report shows one person is likely to die of hunger in East Africa every 36 seconds over the rest of the year due to the drought situation. It is time the government intervened to stop hunger.

We always hear in the news that the government or a certain organisation has distributed food to some regions but residents later claim they did not receive it. The authorities should stop the theft.

Government intervention

President William Ruto had promised to end hunger within his first days in office but nothing much has been done. Many Kenyans have starved to death in the north and other parts of the country but the government is doing little about it.

The government should facilitate food distribution to vulnerable groups and come up with ways of ensuring there is potable water for domestic use and also supplies for livestock in the arid and semi-arid lands by, for example, drilling boreholes for them.

There is a need for the new administration to galvanise efforts to ensure that lives and livelihoods are not lost to drought by employing both short- and long-term strategies to mitigate this perennial occurrence.

The Hunger Safety Programme, in the Jubilee regime, should continue so that vulnerable groups can benefit from it. In the long term, the leadership should devise and encourage adopting sustainable agricultural practices. Farmers should embrace specifically crop and livestock breeds and varieties that are tolerant to drought, as well as crop and livestock insurance.