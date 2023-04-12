Unqualified nurses endanger students' lives

A grave issue has been plaguing Kenyan schools of late: Unqualified nurses providing poor medical care, leading to the death of students. Schools are supposed to be safe havens for students, where they can learn, thrive, unleash and develop their potential.

The disturbing trend is a glaring gap in the healthcare system and threatens the well-being and safety of students.

A most tragic example is the 14-year-old girl who died of stomach inflammation. Instead of being taken to a qualified health facility, the high school student was reportedly attended to by an unqualified nurse, who misdiagnosed her condition as a stomachache and administered inappropriate medication. Her death could have been prevented if a qualified nurse was available.

The problem goes beyond the loss of lives. It heightens psychological and emotional torture on the affected students, families and community. It erodes trust in the healthcare system and jeopardises the reputation of schools as safe and conducive environments for learning.

The issue of unqualified nurses in schools is a multi-faceted problem that requires urgent and comprehensive action. One, there should be formed school welfare committees in every county to oversee the welfare of students, teacher-student relations and even mental health.

That could prompt the hiring of qualified nurses whose credentials would be verified before they serve students. Proper background checks, including the relevant training and experience, must be conducted to ensure only qualified individuals are entrusted with the health and well-being of students.

Quacks must face legal sanctions for practising without proper qualifications and schools that employ them held accountable for any harm they cause.

The Ministries of Education and Health and other stakeholders must collaborate to enforce and strengthen the regulations governing the employment of health professionals in schools.

Martha Leila, Kakamega

* * *

The new Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) must prioritise the safety of children undertaking their syllabus tasks.

Some of the variety of tasks allocated to pupils seem to endanger them. For instance, there were reports that Grade Three pupils cleaned towns across the country as part of their exam. This is, obviously, quite risky to them yet teachers direct it.

Most of the pupils are vulnerable due to their tender age and are likely to get into accidents. Some will probably incur injuries since towns are ever busy with crowds all over. There are also vehicles passing by. If the pupils are not careful, they can be hit by the ever-speeding motorcycles.

The Ministry of Education and other authorities must ensure the absolute safety of such pupils.