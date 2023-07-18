TSC to blame for shunned school head jobs

The concern raised by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) over lack of interest in the advertised positions of head teacher and deputy head teacher (DHT) in junior secondary schools is a wake-up call on how it has killed the careers of teachers.

First, for many years, TSC stopped the progressive promotion of teachers up the job groups after a certain period of service. That has led to stagnation for hundreds of teachers in one job group for many years.

There are very many graduate primary school teachers who are still serving as C1 for more than 20 years in the same grade.

In the past, when many teachers enrolled for part-time parallel programmes to improve their skills and knowledge in schools, it was TSC that came out openly to oppose and discourage them from doing it while maintaining that a degree so earned would not add value to the teachers’ career progression.

The same TSC now prefers to promote teachers with degrees for headship and DHT positions. Ironically, this is the same degrees the commission had sneered at several years ago.

Recent TSC directives that C3 teachers acting as DHT will not be considered for promotion regardless of the period they acted is not only a case of an employer being insensitive to the plight of workers but is also intended to demoralise teachers further.

Some teachers have acted for even more than five years without extra remuneration and are left with only a few years to retirement. For TSC to deny them promotion or confirmation to the higher position is not only inhuman but also goes against the rules of natural justice.

It was the same TSC, through its county directors, that elevated the teachers to the acting capacity during the Covid-19 pandemic, when it was suffering a shortage of school administrators.

This comes shortly after TSC promised the National Assembly’s Education committee that teachers who had acted for up to three years would be promoted.

TSC should not hoodwink the public that the higher positions are vacant because teachers are not interested in promotion. Stringent ad hoc policies have made it near-impossible for teachers to progress career-wise.