Try distributed ledger technology for exams

The culmination of the 2023 KCPE examination, sat by the final cohort in the 8-4-4 education system, marked the end of an era but, unfortunately for many candidates, a fatal error.

This error lies not with the students but the examining body Knec, entrusted by all the education stakeholders to managing a credible exam system.

The colossal investment by students, parents, teachers and other stakeholders in terms of time and money adds a heavy burden on children, heightening parental expectations and exposing candidates to an unforgiving society.

The suspected careless handling of this year’s results is worrying—a mark of an officials seemingly insensitive to the nation’s future. As hopes are dashed and frustrations rise among children and parents, the inconsistency in results becomes apparent.

This isn’t an isolated case attributable to the gods but reportedly rampant across the country. Alleged irregularities include missing marks and grades assigned for unattended subjects, emitting an acrid smell from the exams body that necessitates serious sanitisation.

Addressing this opaque process, the new Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), which incorporates continuous assessment, is a welcome gesture.

But we cannot overlook the considerable weight of final exams, which require mechanisms for transparency, accountability and trustworthiness.

Introducing a distributed ledger system among education stakeholders offers another method of sanitising the process.

Recording a candidate’s performance securely and transparently for all tests over nine years would make it easier for aggrieved pupils to launch a class-action lawsuit against incompetent bodies.