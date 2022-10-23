Truck and trailer age limit hurts economy

I recently saw the truck that first brought me to Nairobi, from Wajir, 35 years ago and it was operating very well, despite a changed assignment.

Looking at the condition of this old truck, I could not understand the purpose of prohibiting trucks older than eight years to be imported and registered in Kenya—except for the purpose of unjustly increasing the cost of transportation and giving a competitive edge to the importers of new trucks.

Kenyan transporters own almost all the South Sudan-registered trucks operating in the region. Another destination for registering trucks in Uganda.

There, Kenyan transporters who failed to comply with these restrictions own around 80 per cent of Ugandan-registered trucks plying the Northern Corridor.

Kenya has lost millions of shillings to these neighbouring countries that do not have age restrictions for trucks.

Trucking generates a lot of revenue for the government in terms of fuel, tyres and spare parts. Unlike cars, one truck can consume up to 3,000 litres of fuel to and from Juba, South Sudan, while making two trips per month.

That translates to Sh990,000 in fuel consumption at current prices, and we know that 70 per cent of the fuel is government levies. That means the government earns Sh693,000 per month—or Sh8,316,000 per year—per truck from fuel alone, without mentioning job creation and mileage expended along the route.

Instructively, knowing the value it will generate for the government once in operation, the Kibaki administration not only encouraged the importation of trucks but also reduced their registration fees.

One way the Ruto administration can resuscitate the economy is by allowing as many trucks as possible on the road. I can do that by removing the business-unfriendly restrictions on registering trucks in the country.

Dr Abdikadir Noor Fidow, Nairobi

* * *

Traffic roadblocks should be removed from our roads for delaying the movement of goods and unnecessary traffic congestion.

At every roadblock you pass in the country, traffic police officers are busy collecting Sh50 notes from drivers. They never look at the stickers on the vehicles but go straight to the driver, who hands them the money.

The drivers I spoke to told me that, for those who refuse to pay the bribe, their vehicles are not allowed to operate on that route or they face trumped-up charges.

A foreigner using our roads might think that the traffic police officers are being used to collect tax on behalf of the Kenya Revenue Authority.

Traffic police officers should be disbanded the same way as the Directorate of Criminal Investigation’s SSU. They should be assigned other duties within the National Police Service.