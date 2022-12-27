Tribunals, vetting a mockery of justice system

The ongoing tribunal against ‘Cherera Four’ is a farce and a total waste of our little resources. The finding of this tribunal will likely go against the four accused former IEBC commissioners.

So what is the point of taking Kenyans round by pointing a tribunal under the pretext of following the constitution and yet the President himself is on record calling the four former commissioners as rogues?

Is the tribunal that has been singlehandedly picked by the President himself, who in this case is the leading complainant, to give a contrary verdict?

Just recently during the vetting of CSs by parliamentary committees, no recommendation by these committees were honoured.

So what was the point of gobbling public resources in vetting if the end result had already been predetermined? The Constitution of Kenya 2010 was touted as one of the best and most vibrant constitution in Africa.

It gave clear provisions on governance and the rule of law, highlighting clear checks and balances to ensure there is respect for the rule of law by all. However, these provisions as enshrined in the constitution have just remained that….a piece of document which can be ignored by the executive at will.

Appointments and selections into government offices and other leading parastatals are guided by ethnic background, voting patterns and a reward to loyalists. It is evident in the just concluded government appointments that majority of those picked to run key ministries in the country are coming from communities where the president and his deputy come from.

The Deputy President Hon Rigathi Gachagua is on record justifying the rationale used to pick people from these regions.

A good number of those already appointed by the executive appointees are people with questionable conducts and with numerous court cases. Tellingly, with the new regime in place, the DPP and the courts are now working with renewed energy to dismiss cases that they hitherto pursued with gusto.

Many Kenyans are fast losing faith in our independent institutions due to a perception that has been created that the institutions are currently doing the bidding for the executive and are not independent.

Our parliament are also on record to come together only when pursuing personal interests like their remunerations, allowances and control of funds to their respective regions.

The church and the media which used to enjoy the integrity of a Caesar’s wife as the neutral watchdogs in the country have gone to sleep. Talk has it that the executive is secretly trying to muzzle the media by targeting those perceived to be anti-establishment.

Others aver that some journalists are targeted for axing to create room for ‘friendly’ scribes with threats to withdraw business adverts if they fail to heed the directive.

So, where will all these revenge mission and wastage of public resources lead to? It is more annoying that these unconstitutional practices are being spearheaded by people who call themselves Godly people and say their actions are motivated by the holy book.

Truly, wonders will never cease.



