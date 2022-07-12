Tragic end of Dos Santos lesson to leaders

José Eduardo dos Santos, a stalwart of Angola’s war of liberation from Portuguese colonial rule, and its second president, breathed his last on July 8 in Barcelona, Spain, where he had been seeking medical attention since he stepped down in 2017.

The foremost question among many is whether Dos Santos would have sought medical care in a foreign land if he had wisely invested the petrodollars his country earned over the years in a functioning healthcare system.

Unfortunately, he institutionalised corruption and cronyism in Angola, and having appointed his relatives and friends to plum state positions, watched contentedly as they took kickbacks and looted money with which they acquired assets abroad, and deposited the rest in tax havens.

Having transformed the state into his personal fiefdom, he brooked no dissent and lack of transparency in state contracts became a byword for his regime. Those who questioned his dealings were persecuted.

Money that would have been invested in education, healthcare, agriculture, women empowerment and other poverty reduction measures ended up in Dos Santos’s associates’ pockets.

In the end, Dos Santos became a victim of his own theft. When he needed medical care, there was none in Angola; he had to travel to Spain. A tragic case.

Mobutu Sese Seko, having looted the Congo for over 30 years, spent the last days of his life roaming Western countries in search of medical services. Félix Houphouët-Boigny, who lorded it over Côte d’Ivoire for over 30 years, was in his last days known to disappear to Paris for extended periods in search of medicare.

After 40 years at the helm of Cameroon, Paul Biya, having not invested much in healthcare, frequently sneaks into Europe for medical appointments. Muhammadu Buhari, the president of Nigeria, while not among the thieves that populate state lodges in Africa, also divides his time between London and Abuja due to health-related problems.

What a tragedy! What a scandal that tax money is used not to improve the health facilities of a country but to airlift the leaders to wherever advanced medical facilities are located. In the meantime, millions of Africans have no access to the most basic health services and many are those who suffer and die from preventable diseases.

At times, the tragic mingles with the comical. Robert Mugabe, the former leader of Zimbabwe, a country that sits atop highly valuable diamond mines, among many other natural resources.

Having mismanaged the country, did, in his sunset years, seek medical attention in Singapore, a country much smaller than Harare, Zimbabwe’s capital.