Time to address teen pregnancy is now 

Pregnancy among teenagers is a serious issue that has to be addressed urgently.

Over years, we have been losing many girls to early pregnancy and it is high time we addressed this matter once and for all.

As I write this, the country is mourning the death of one Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education candidate who died after delivery.

The grim reality is that teenage pregnancy is rampant in counties across the country and has remained so for some time now, despite the periodic outcry whenever statistics on the matter are released.

This calls for greater effort in addressing this menace that blocks our girls’ path towards realising their full potential.

The gravity of the matter is well-known. Data shows that two out of 10 girls between the age of 15 and 19 are reported to be pregnant or have a child already. These are only the reported cases, meaning it is likely that so many others are not reported.

Despite the rising numbers of teenage pregnancies, parents, and religious and political leaders are hesitant to address the matter.

Sex education

Many parents eschew the topic of sex education as they find it awkward to have to discuss such matters with their children. This should, however, not be the case as it is their children’s future they are endangering.

The early pregnancy issue needs to remain at the top of the government’s agenda, but the irony in our country is that it finds its way into public discourse only when triggered by certain events, after which it gets buried and we continue with business as usual.

There is an urgent need to address the drivers of teen pregnancies by coming up with and implementing relevant and cost-effective programmes.

Some drivers of this unfortunate state of affairs, including rapists, should be punished through the enforcement of the law.

We need to confront hard truths and realities on the issue with openness and honesty.

Whenever the idea of teaching sexuality issues crops up, it is often dismissed on the argument that it might end up encouraging teens to indulge in sex. This view needs to be reconsidered if we are to save our teens.

It is high time we came out and faced our teens without fear and deal with reality. Parents should be open with their children and allow them to express themselves where necessary.

These conversations are vital because sometimes young people indulge in sex due to curiosity or to find out it feels, yet the results end up becoming a burden to them and their parents.

Let’s educate our girls on daily issues that they are expected to encounter and we shall save them from early pregnancy and other sex-related challenges.