Time is ripe for a revolution in Africa

Africa has been quiet for a long time with the silence mistaken for either complacency or peace.

Independence from colonialism was the primary yardstick for Africa’s liberation struggle and everything else took a back seat. After a protracted war—which, unknown to many, did not have the support of the entire European population—the imperialists ultimately realised one day they’d have to leave.

But they had to come up with a ‘Plan B’ to safeguard their massive investment in the continent. So, they had to leave behind a leadership that they could trust. The educated Africans—sons and daughters of either collaborators, who included chiefs and their close family members and their allies, or those who had embraced “modernity”—were parachuted to leadership.

At Independence, the colonists helped to piece up a constitution for the “free states”—more or less a copy-and-paste of the European rulers who had been kicked out. The oppression and suppression of Africans was now being perpetuated by Africans. A tyranny had been replaced by another.

Fast-forward. Most of the African leaders in power were born in after the liberation of most of Africa. Most freedom fighters have died. So, to defend Africa against “colonialism” is no longer a motivation for African unity.

Africans want food, jobs and security. A nation that doesn’t have the capacity to fight hunger, poverty and insecurity is under threat of takeover by the masses.

Niger, which suffered a coup recently, is one of the poorest nations. Yet the well-meaning Ecowases, AUs and a host of other members of the “international community” have all been waiting for the “bootless Nigeriens to lift themselves by their own bootstraps” (pun intended).

Have scheduled elections ended street demonstrations in Kenya? When we hear of an uprising anywhere, let’s look at the bigger picture, which could help us to avert a worse situation.

The colonialists did not leave quietly; they put up a fight. Their chosen heir won’t just give up—not even when they know they have failed their compatriots.