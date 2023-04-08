Time for Kenyans to embrace dialogue

Peace is a catalyst of social, economic and political development in any society. Today, Kenya is undergoing a post-election political conflict as Azimio and Kenya Kwanza factions do not agree on the outcome of 2022 general elections.

Kenya has historically encountered political conflicts. Most of these political conflicts have been violent and threatened to tear the country apart, but interventions and dialogue have led to solutions.

The current Kenya Kwanza – Azimio political impasse will pass if dialogue is accorded a chance.

The vicious conflict of Kenya struggle for independence did not dampen the determination of Kenyan people to liberate themselves.

The bitter pre-independence conflicts were surmounted through negotiation. The 1923 Devonshire White paper and the Legislative Council sessions of 1907 to 1963 led to pacts between the colonialists and the Kenyans. Eventually Kenya got independence.

The clamour for multiparty democracy in the 90s would have torn the nation apart if dialogue was not given a chance. The George Saitoti Constitutional Review committee recommended the repealing of section 2A of the constitution.

In 1997 the Inter-Parliamentary Group pact was reached between Kanu and the Democratic Party, Ford Asili and Safina political parties.

The 2007 post-election violence was overcome through negotiations and dialogue under Koffi Anan.

The current Kenya Kwanza and Azimio conflict should not be in vain. It is important that a structured dispute resolution outfit be assembled to address current constitutional and social needs of the nation.

There is need to safeguard the sanctity of principle of separation of powers of the Judiciary, Parliament and the Executive.

The strengthening of devolution, the eradication of corruption and the equitable sharing of resources are urgent issues.

In the bipartisan talks, the role of the religious formations should be addressed. It is unfortunate that in the past some religious leaders have manipulated their faithful to the political system.

The scope of engagements between the Kenya Kwanza and Azimio factions should address the biting economic recession and diminishing hopes of Kenyans in public institutions.

The Azimio faction should submit itself to the reality that there is an existing President who was constitutionally elected in the 2022 general election.

In return the Kenya Kwanza should demonstrate the spirit of patriotism, reconciliation and humility in dealing with the Azimio supporters and the media.

The bipartisan talks should be overseen by knowledgeable and experienced mediators, not political hardliners and opportunists.