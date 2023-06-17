Tighten your belts, the hard times are here

Politicians are gifted in speaking cleverly and cutting corners. Without batting an eyelid, they will tell you that after their election, the sun will rise in the West and set in the East.

Forget their promises during the campaigns, forget the lies being peddled by those who didn't make it. Kenyans are angered by Finance Bill 2023 as though it is the first. It is not. Year after year since independence, we have always had such a bill and this is not going to be the last.

Do not be so mad with Kenya Kwanza. Had Azimio won, most likely they could have walked the same path because the running and financing of government is a duty of all citizens through taxation. However, the government has an obligation to make the lives of Kenyans bearable.

It must make our lives better. It must improve our lives. The government needs to show us that it is appreciative of the fact that we are indeed leaving in hard times. How about the government coming up with contingency measures, like withdrawing public-funded personnel from the families of VIPs, for example?

Why does a Principal Secretary need multiple fuel guzzlers at his disposal yet he can only use one at a time? Why does an MP need a police guard in his multiple homes yet he or she has a bodyguard? It is time these VIPs paid some of their bills so that we can really truly be comrades in these hard times. Let us not just complain but be reasonable as well. Cost share in transport. Don't just drive the many miles all by yourself.

Pick your neighbours and let them help you fuel your car. Practice garden farming and this will bring your food budget down. Move your children from that high-cost school to that public school near you. These are hard times the world over but they should not be an excuse for the government to blow up whatever is collected.

Joe Mungai, Washington State, USA

The 2023/24 budget estimate has finally been read and awaits actualisation by Parliament by June 30. I found it unrealistic when MPs voted openly instead of by secret ballot, which means that the decision by many of them was influenced rather than their own.

The total budget stands at around Sh3.68 trillion up from 3.3 trillion. About Sh718 billion is set aside for development yet we are told that infrastructure development is to be halted until Sh900 billion worth of pending bills are cleared.

Education got Sh600 billion yet education is losing its purpose due to a lack of opportunities. A lack of proper public participation will lead to mixed reactions, especially since our country is politically divided. The government must at least explain to the common man how we will benefit from the budget, especially given the heavy taxation.