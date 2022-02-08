This is how to dull climate change effects

With climate change effects worsening, it’s everybody’s responsibility to refrain from activities that provoke the situation or face the harsh consequences.

Life on earth is thanks to a combination of our distance from the sun, the chemical composition of our atmosphere and the presence of the water cycle.

The atmosphere, in particular, ensures that our planet has climate that is suitable for sustaining life, thanks to the natural greenhouse effect. When sunrays reach the earth, they are either absorbed or reflected outwards.

Without the atmosphere, they would be dispersed into space. But most of them are trapped and directed back to earth by greenhouse gases carbon dioxide, methane and vapour.

Global warming

This captured heat is added to that absorbed directly from the sun’s rays.

Without the natural greenhouse effect, the average temperature on the planet would be some negative 18 degrees Celsius instead of the current 15°C.

Climate change has always existed. But global warming, which has been around for the past 150 years, is anomalous because it is as a result of human activity.

This anthropogenic greenhouse effect occurs in addition to the natural one. With industrial revolution, man suddenly began pumping millions of tonnes of greenhouse gases, doubling the quantity present.

Data produced by thousands of scientists for about 15 years and analysed and organised by the International Panel on Climate Change confirms that global warming derives from anthropogenic greenhouse effect. If unaddressed, humans will face consequences of climate change.

Over the past century, average temperatures rose by 0.98°C and, going by the trend since 2000, without intervention, a rise to 1.5°C by 2030 is likely.

Climate change

The impact of global warming is evident: Arctic sea ice has been shrinking by 12.85 every decade and coastal tide rising yearly. Extreme weather events have also increased. Plant and animal species are migrating in unpredictable ways from one ecosystem to the other, creating incalculable damage to biodiversity.

With intervention, however, climate change has solutions. Human activities such as burning fossil fuels and destroying rainforests have an increasing influence on climate change and the earth’s temperatures. They produce huge quantities of greenhouse gases and should be avoided and curbed.

Destruction of forests causes greater damage. Trees help to regulate climate change by absorbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. If destroyed, this is diminished and the carbon is emitted into the air, adding to the greenhouse effect.

Decarbonisation should be adopted through energy transition. And a significant contribution to it will come from the electrification of final consumption.