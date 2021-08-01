This is how best to eradicate corruption

As a nation, we cannot claim that we have done enough to fight corruption. But there are many things that can be done to help us to get rid of the scourge. Consider the cost of corruption:

Kenya loses more than Sh800 billion every year to corruption, according to study reports. Now, that is almost equivalent to the cost of building the entire Konza Technocity. That means in 10 years, the money lost to corruption alone can build 10 such cities!

Wouldn’t that make us a First World country in terms of infrastructure, in just 10 years?

Here are my few proposals, which, if implemented, could see corruption reduce dramatically.

One, let Parliament make a law that will require corruption cases to be concluded in court in three months or less.

Two, if one gets a government contract, say, to build a road, and does not do it on time, and to the stipulated standards, the penalty be 300 per cent upwards of the original cost of building it.

Three, if a government inspector falsifies documents to say the job was well done, yet it wasn’t, they will have their personal property confiscated and auctioned to compensate for the loss.

Four, if a company pollutes the environment and no action is taken by Nema officials, both parties will have their property auctioned to compensate for the damage.

Five, if one blows the whistle on a company that cheats on taxes, the whistleblower, police and courts will be given certain percentages of the hefty fine to be imposed on the culprit.

This will encourage whistleblowers to come out as they will receive compensation for the risk they take. Besides, companies will be afraid of cheating because employees will tell on them.

Six, if a government official is found guilty of corruption, all their property should be sold to recover the loss.

Seven, hire youth groups in the fight against corruption.

Just think of what could happen if the government was to ask youth groups to go around town and check those stalls that sell fake goods and then call the police on them. Suppose the offending shop is fined, say, Sh500,000, and the youth group is given Sh100, 000 from the fine. I guarantee you there will be no fake goods in the shops in two weeks flat!

That will create hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of jobs for our youth, besides giving them enough capital to start other businesses.

Eight, abolish the tender system For example, why not adopt the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) model and replicate it across the counties? Build more bitumen factories and let county engineers carpet rural roads, all at once, instead of the inefficient and corrupt tender system.