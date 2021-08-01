This is how best to eradicate corruption

bribery

Corruption is deeply rooted in government offices and public institutions. 


Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

As a nation, we cannot claim that we have done enough to fight corruption. But there are many things that can be done to help us to get rid of the scourge. Consider the cost of corruption:

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.