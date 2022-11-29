I feel that there is too much pressure to pass exams, which could be the reason students nowadays study to pass as opposed to studying to learn.

Learning greatly helps one to navigate life in the real world. Passing comes with some sort of societal acceptance and self-accomplishment. However, the current competency-based system of education could shift the focus from higher grades to more refined talent, so that students don’t have to feel that they failed if they do not feature at the top.

Cases of suicide that happen before and after results are released will also hopefully reduce. There is simply too much pressure on students to perform well in exams. Under the current system, the crème de la crème in performance is the most celebrated.

The rest are rarely talked about and are left wondering what is next for them. The education expressway has no room for those who drop along the way for various reasons, which is unfortunate and should change.

I think too much focus on the top students instils too much pressure on all other students to perform better. Inasmuch as it makes one want to do better, this social pressure could end up overwhelming learners. There needs to be balanced in the media coverage of exam results.

As individuals, it goes without saying that we like to be associated with success and not failure. The fact that schools and individuals are ranked makes both teachers and students strive to be the best, which limits the preparation of students for the real world.

Education should strive to mould students to be a better version of themselves in all aspects instead of drilling them to pass exams while focusing on top performers.

Most learners are bound to cram the content taught in school for the sole purpose of excelling in exams. Some will be led to think that their success in life is ultimately based on their performance in school. This kind of mentality pushes some ex-candidates to depression and low self-esteem.

However, the media, being a powerful tool of influence, can celebrate the top students while also encouraging those who don’t do as well academically or do well elsewhere.

As for our candidates who are still doing their exams, and those who are about to start doing theirs, we wish them all the best. Put on the pressure but as you do, do not let it consume you.