The youth should participate in politics

Kenya's youth make up a significant proportion of the population, with over 70 per cent of Kenyans being under the age of 35.

Despite their large number, young people in Kenya have traditionally been excluded from political decision-making processes, with few opportunities available for meaningful participation in governance.

However, in recent years, there has been a growing movement to empower youth in politics and increase their involvement in shaping the future of the country.

A growing number of young Kenyans are stepping up to run for political office, challenging the traditional narrative that politics is the domain of older, established leaders. Young politicians are advocating for the needs and interests of their generation, including issues such as unemployment, education, and social justice.

Social media has become a powerful tool for youth engagement in politics in Kenya. Platforms such as Twitter and Facebook are being used to mobilise young people around political issues, share information, and hold politicians accountable.

Voter registration campaigns targeting young people have been successful in increasing youth participation in elections. Organisations such as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) have launched campaigns to educate young people on the importance of voting and encourage them to register to vote.

Kenyan youth’s role in politics is essential for ensuring that their voices are heard, and their perspectives are taken into account.

Civic engagement

Civic engagement by youth in promoting their interests and concerns in politics is crucial for ensuring that their voices are heard and their perspectives are taken into account.

Despite the importance of civic engagement by youth in promoting their interests, there are several challenges that they face. First, they lack access to resources such as funding, networks, and mentorship, which can limit their ability to engage in politics effectively.

Secondly, they have limited representation in politics which limits their ability to shape policy and advocate for their interests. Lastly, they face political polarisation, with political differences leading to conflicts and divisions that make it difficult for the youth to engage in civic activities.

This polarisation can create an environment where the youth feel discouraged from participating in politics or advocating for their interests.

Overall, the involvement of the youth in politics in Kenya is essential for the country's democratic development and the representation of diverse perspectives. Empowering young people to participate in political decision-making processes can lead to more inclusive policies that better reflect the needs and interests of all Kenyans.