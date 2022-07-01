The next President will have a full in-tray

I appreciate all the presidential candidates for demonstrating interest in serving Kenya. After the elections on August 9, 2022, one of them will have the mandate to serve as the fifth President of the country. As a Kenyan of goodwill I take this opportunity to remind whoever will win of the following.

Over the past two years, a majority of Kenyans have gone through bruising social economic hardships largely due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and corruption. When the new President takes over, there will be a stampede to State House by those seeking favours and benefits from the new regime. The incoming President’s ability and wisdom to handle these competing interests will determine whether he remains on track or he will be derailed.

President Mwai Kibaki shunned the habit of receiving briefcase gifts or giving handouts to friends, cronies and entities, a practice that made State House unattractive but ideal for serious business. He appealed to Kenyans to pay taxes. The former President did not encourage close friends, cheerleaders, influence peddlers and court poets to make State House a members’ club. Adopting this stance right from the beginning enabled President Kibaki to set a suitable environment for transacting state business on behalf of all Kenyans.

The President must embrace competence-based appointments for all positions right from Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, parastatal and corporation heads, ambassadors, high commissioners and others. This should be regardless of their political or ethnic affiliations.

He will have to identify short term measures to alleviate the socio-economic strain on the public without compromising long term growth. He has to set conducive conditions for all Kenyans including those seeking favours to thrive in their respective businesses.

The president will have to promptly engage all governors and clearly communicate his vision. With a projected significant increase in counties allocation from the national budget, he will have to ensure effective mechanisms are in place to ensure prudent utilisation of the resources.

The new president will have to deliberately identify wide ranging cost cutting measures to reduce wastage and enhance service delivery. On cost cutting, he could start right from his office, right sizing his convoy, office and domestic staff, security personnel, reducing local and foreign trips, allowances and other unnecessary expenditure.

He will have to embrace innovative ideas even from his opponents and not tolerate mediocrity for the sake of friendship. Above all, he will be guided by Kenya’s national interests, with a focus on serving Wanjiku, creating an inclusive economy and generating prosperity.