The ‘hustler nation’ wave in Mt Kenya region is dying slowly

There is every indication that Deputy President Ruto’s Hustler Nation may soon crumble faster than a house of cards.

Recently, the hustler wave looked unbeatable in the Mt Kenya region. When Murang’a Senator and Majority Senate Whip Irungu Kang’ata penned his letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta, many people got the impression that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) had little or no chance in the region.

Dr Ruto and his Tangatanga team vowed to shoot down the BBI that is fronted by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga.

But things now look different from the one Mr Kang’ata had painted.

It is becoming clear that Mt Kenya region will be one of the smoothest terrains through which the BBI train will cruise, if the events of the last few days are anything to go by.

When President Kenyatta visited his Mt Kenya backyard last week, most leaders assured him and the rest of the country that his home was secure. Mt Kenya counties declared their resolve to pass the BBI bill.

The assurance by Meru, Tharaka-Nithi, Embu, Kirinyaga, Nyeri, Nyandarua, Kiambu, Laikipia Nakuru and Murang'a county assemblies was made Friday at Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri County during a meeting between the Head of State and 550 ward representatives.

The ward representatives promised to back the BBI process because it will allocate more development resources to the grassroots and help solve challenges facing citizens.

This assurance can only mean two things: Either Mr Kang’ata was lying to Dr Ruto or he (Kang’ata) had been lied to. And more surprises seem to be on the way for those who thought that Mr Kenyatta and the BBI could lose the Central Kenya support.

President Kenyatta has changed tack in his campaign to popularise the BBI in the region.

The new strategy includes personally taking charge of the referendum campaigns, punishing rebel MPs, dishing out goodies to key target groups and building consensus with leaders across the political divide.

The President will take charge of the referendum campaigns and hold nationwide meetings starting with Mt Kenya before moving to other regions.

President Kenyatta’s Jubilee and Mr Raila Odinga’s ODM have launched twin attacks on anyone showing the slightest sign of disloyalty.

One of the first casualties is nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura. Mr Mwaura is a two-time beneficiary of both the President and Mr Odinga’s sympathy, having been nominated to Parliament by ODM and Jubilee. But he has lately been exhibiting serious signs of biting the hands that have fed him.

Jubilee is keen on punishing him for violating the party constitution by “pledging allegiance to another party, acting in a manner that is disloyal to Jubilee party and contravening the party code of conduct” while ODM has written a formal complaint to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the National Cohesion and Integration Commission over Mr Mwaura’s utterances which it says border on incitement to violence. That smells like real trouble for Mr Mwaura.

After Mt Kenya region reaffirmed its loyalty to President Kenyatta and the BBI, there is the question whether the much publicised hustler nation countrywide support was just in the minds of overzealous but noisy hangers-on.