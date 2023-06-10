The high price we pay for being Kenyans

In 2009, a 500-millilitre packet of milk was retailing at Sh30. Fourteen years later, the price has doubled. This has been the case for all basic commodities from maize flour, and sugar, to bread.

Though it is not unusual for prices to go up over a long period of time, it is disconcerting to see that the price of 1kg of sugar went up from Sh150 to Sh250 in a span of two weeks.

This comes at a time when the inflation rate as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 8.0 per cent in May 2023.

If you are a 'mama mboga' earning less than the minimum wage, don’t hold your breath, for the pressure is bound to worsen. This is due to the proposed budget bill which aims to double the Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel from 8 per cent to 16 per cent, which will automatically have a ripple effect on all other commodities.

Weight gain is about to become a fictional tale as people can barely manage to keep their stomachs full. Getting three meals a day is a luxury only enjoyed by the affluent who are seen to get richer as the poor get poorer. But hey, at least we will get that coveted flat tummy.

As we wait for the light at the end of the tunnel, let us pray that Kenya Power does not forget to power it. The company, backed by the power of being a monopoly, has left Kenyans with two simple options, to either empty their pockets and purchase the overly priced units or to embrace load shedding, which is a fancy way of terming blackouts. Who said democracy is dead?

Hopefully, the cost of living cannot get worse than it is currently. Or can it?

- Mercy Kariuki, Nyeri



All Kenyans are aware of how tough and unbearable life has become as a result of the high cost of living. It has become extremely hard to the common man to stay afloat. It has become an issue to many to the extent that even housing and food are becoming a problem for those who live in rental properties. As a result, some are ending up putting themselves in situations that can ruin their lives. In my opinion, every Kenyan should accept their position and accept where they are. They should appreciate themselves and wait to see whether the economy will be fixed. The government should fix the economy which is getting worse by the day.

- Princess Wangui, Laikipia



Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely. When individuals get into power, it gets into their heads and they tend to forget that they ascended into power courtesy of the voters who elected them. This has been clearly proven by the Kenya Kwanza government. The cost of living is rising day by day. Life has become tough. The cost of basic commodities like maize flour, sugar and rice is rising every day. Hustlers are really suffering and complaining.