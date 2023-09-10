Teachers should form professional body

The recently released report of the Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms was spot on by proposing that all teachers need a serious umbrella professional body to cater for their professional needs.

What I differ with the report is the suggestion that the body be domiciled at and run by the Ministry of Education. A professional body should be by the teachers and for the teachers. Period.

Teachers have for many years lacked a channel through which to champion their capabilities. While bodies like the Law Society of Kenya and Kenya Medical Association give their members an irrefutable voice in national affairs, teachers have been left to the mercies of the Kenya Primary School Head Teachers Association (Kepsha), Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (Kessha) and the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), which have not adequately elevated the opinions of teachers on the national arena.

The Kenya Union of Teachers (Knut) and the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) have been infamously associated with strikes and boycotts, and have been blamed for ignoring the professional aspect of teachers apart from colluding with the government to suppress the voice of the teacher.

Kepsha and Kessha have been perceived as elitist organisations favouring principals and headteachers with Mombasa trips while neglecting the teacher.

Mugambi M.M and Ochieng R.J, in their paper at the University of Nairobi, titled ‘Transforming the image of the teaching profession in Kenya’ (2014), give the rationale for a non-partisan, apolitical and independent body to direct issues of all teachers from pre-primary to the university.

The body would be instrumental in helping teachers access grants, scholarships, loans, legal representation and job opportunities. Teachers should also be able to set standards for themselves along with bench-marking with international peers. It would be a platform that fosters local, national and international collaboration.

With the nation at a crossroads with the Competency-Based Curriculum, it is scandalous that nobody listens to the teacher. The entire process has been hijacked by people who know very little about education. Let the docket be given back to teachers. And let the teachers put their act together and start local processes to actualise the Kenya Association of Educators.

Kenneth Kuboka, Kakamega

***

Although terror-related insecurity is a challenge in North Eastern region, the unreasonable proclivity by the TSC to hastily remove teachers from the region in the wake of such attacks is inconsiderate. This policy overstates the prevailing terror threat, but also totally lacks empathy for learners. Revealingly, private schools in the region do not face this security-related teaching problem that TSC is spearheading.

The problem is that the region is disadvantaged to meet its teaching needs. This necessitates a placement affirmative action to safeguard learning.