Teachers of English, a degree is not enough

Today, I would like to give some advice to my fellow teachers of English. Do you want to be a great teacher? Do you want to leave a mark on your students? Do you want to enjoy your lessons? Then read on keenly.

First, start by improving yourself. Just having a degree is not enough. Some teachers are so proud that they went to the university and studied theories of literature and linguistics. Knowing Chomsky does not make you a great teacher. Read widely. Read novels, books, journals, newspapers. Be conscious of the world around you. Know your environment well. Then go for further studies. Go for a master’s degree, do a management course and attend workshops. Do not sit there complaining that the school is not supportive. Build yourself! Make yourself a brand. Branding is costly. Bear that cost. Sometimes pay for your own workshops.

By now you should have bought the new set books and be busy reading them. To add to that, be a member of serious English WhatsApp groups where people share knowledge and sharpen one another. Get mentors among senior teachers to guide you and keep consulting them.

Secondly, modernise your methods. Start by acquiring a good laptop, mine is a MacBook, but I do even brag! Buy a good powerful smartphone. Then use technology to develop yourself. Know what goes on on the internet. Do not be left behind by the modern child you are supposed to mentor. How in the name of English can a teacher survive without a laptop, a smart phone and internet? Or you are waiting for school wi-fi? Bear the cost of branding yourself.

Thirdly, understand the generation of students you are handling. These ones cannot be scared into learning. You cannot intimidate these ones with the cane and punishment. It will backfire. You cannot scare them with failure. They know Sudi is a rich man.

Make yourself amiable. Be someone approachable and make your lessons interactive. You are not the only source of knowledge. Just facilitate the acquisition of knowledge. Make your lessons enjoyable and stress free. Do not expect learning to take place in an atmosphere that is akin to a funeral procession.

Lest I forget, groom well but do not be ostentatious. You cannot inspire a student if you dress like poverty itself. You cannot deliver if your clothes are torn or you did not bathe. Students will not enjoy being taught by someone smelling of yesterday’s alcohol. Even Riggy G has improved his wardrobe.

Lastly, leave your personal frustrations with your family, your principal, your staff mates and society outside the class. Venting simply destroys the children. They are not your shrink.