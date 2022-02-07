Teach healthy eating to end child obesity

A recent study on childhood obesity shows Kenya has lately been experiencing an increase in the population of overweight children.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

A recent study on childhood obesity by Muthuri et al shows Kenya has lately been experiencing an increase in the population of overweight children. Obesity is defined considering age in relation to the body mass (weight).

