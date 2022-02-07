Teach healthy eating to end child obesity

A recent study on childhood obesity by Muthuri et al shows Kenya has lately been experiencing an increase in the population of overweight children. Obesity is defined considering age in relation to the body mass (weight).

The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines overweight and obesity among 5-19-year-olds as the proportion whose body mass index (BMI)-for-age is more than one standard deviation above the reference median or a BMI of 25 kilogrammes per square metre or higher at 19 years. Obesity is over two standard deviations above the reference median or a BMI of 30 kg/m2 or higher at 19.

Data on child obesity is alarming. Of 563 children aged 9-11 recruited from varying socioeconomic statuses, one in seven was overweight, one in 16 obese and less than 13 per cent met the WHO-recommended 60 minutes of vigorous exercise per day.

Children who are overweight or obese are significantly less active and spend more time in sedentary pursuits such as sitting or watching television as compared to their age-mates. This ‘dormant’ lifestyle poses many health risks.

This phenomenon has a huge potential to affect the health, education and quality of life among children. Being overweight/obese is one of the four physiological risk factors that increase chance of developing a non-communicable disease: Cardiovascular disease, certain types of cancer, chronic respiratory disease, diabetes or even a mental disorder, which may result in long-term illness or disability and premature death. Others include high blood pressure, high blood glucose and blood fat.

Interestingly, these have four shared behavioural risks: Inadequate physical activity and sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol and smoking.

Parents should not stuff young children with junk- and other unhealthy foods, such as sugar-sweetened beverages and fatty snacks. They should normalise offering a good and healthy diet and educating them about the dangers of the unhealthy foods, which are cheaply and readily available over the counter.

Physical activity also promotes healthy living. A physically active child tends to have improved decision-making and mental performance compared to their age-mates leading sedentary lifestyles. Children need to be provided with adequate facilities at home, for healthy activities as well as a conducive environment for mental development.

Develop school-level programmes that promote health, nutrition and physical activities and include them in the school curriculum — for instance, P. E.— as compulsory lessons.

International organisations, government ministries, NGOs, private sector and academic institutions have a moral responsibility to address the surge of child obesity by educating the children and their parents about active healthy lifestyles.