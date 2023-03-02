Supreme Court erred in allowing gay groups

The Supreme Court should revise its judgment that allowed the registration of LGBTQ+ associations and NGOs as that will encourage more people to practise gayism and lesbianism.

They will have known of the existence of groups that will defend their rights legally.

Different people and classes in Kenya have rejected the decision. Christians and Muslims alike also have, citing the Scriptures.

The political class also points the finger at the court for its vague decision that is ashaming and against societal morals. Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma has taken a bill to the National Assembly that sees the criminalisation of LGBTQ+ in Kenya.

A heated debate in Parliament saw all members of the bicameral House reject the ruling. MPs urged the President to direct the Attorney-General to seek a revision of the SCoK ruling.

Kenyans, both on mainstream and social media, have also said homosexuality goes against the cultural practices of the country’s communities and we should not copy the Western cultures that go against our morals.

The interested parties ought to team up and lodge an appeal of the SCoK decision in the courts.

Zablon Kipike, Homa Bay

* * *

The Supreme Court ruling on the LGBTQ+ issue was contradictory to our cultural norms. Kenya is a secular nation but very religious; it is, therefore, up to the highest court in the land to defend public morality.

The LGBTQ+ issue should have been passed to the public for consultation before the court made its decision as it was not a matter for the corridors of Justice.

The ruling has caused a storm among Kenyans since many do not agree with the LGBTQ+ issue, this is because it is mainly youths that are involved in this and the court passing the rule making it legal will be like allowing younger generations to engage in LGBTQ+ without the fear of imprisonment or being punished.

Sally Imali, Vihiga

* * *

The motion by MPs on the Supreme Court ruling about LGBTQ+ is highly welcome and of great importance to our current and future generations.

The MPs opposed a judgment by three Supreme Court judges to allow registration of LGBTQ+ associations, vowing to revisit the issue with all the full seven-judge bench.

The ambiguity in our law regarding freedom of association and also cohabitation should be made clear in a way that respects our morals and values amid traditional norms.

Embracing foreign cultural practices not only kills our morals as Africans but also portrays us as if we are yet to be liberated though we attained freedom from colonials. Even if it takes saying ‘No’ to foreign grants and saving our morals, so be it.

People who mean well to us should also respect our norms. But what are the expected results of practising LGBTQ+?