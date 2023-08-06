Support single mothers to play their role

The role of a parent is one of the most vital and challenging. In many parts of the world, the number of children brought up by single mothers is increasing.

While recognising and supporting these courageous individuals is crucial, it is vital to disabuse people of the notion that pregnancy alone determines a man’s commitment to parenthood.

Parenthood encompasses far more than biological ties. It is a journey of sacrifice, emotional investment and unconditional love. In complex modern relationships, pregnancy does not automatically guarantee the presence and involvement of a man in the child’s life. Changing family structures have seen more single mothers take on the role of sole caregivers and nurturers.

The number of woman-led Kenyan households has increased. But the resilient determined women have proven their ability to fulfil both parental roles. They demonstrate that raising a child is not solely dependent on the presence of a biological father but rather the love, support and resources by a caregiver.

Numerous single mothers have ensured the well-being and development of their children. They champion education, seek economic stability and create safe, nurturing environments for the little ones. These women are role models, teaching their children the values of independence, inner strength and empathy.

Supporting them is crucial for society. Greater access to affordable childcare, improved job opportunities and enhanced social services can provide practical assistance and empower single mothers further. Recognising their determination and celebrating them will foster a more inclusive society where children equal opportunities to thrive.

Through unmatched strength and determination, single mothers have shown they can raise well-rounded individuals. Embracing single motherhood not only celebrates their feats but also paves the way for a more progressive and inclusive society.

Let us support and empower these extraordinary women as they courageously embrace the joys and challenges of parenting.