Street families deserve proper care, support

Statistics show a 78 per cent increase in the population of the homeless from 14,000 in 2014 to 25,000 this year. The rapid growth has emanated from family wrangles, orphans who lost either one or both parents and drug addiction, making, especially children, to run from home.

However, the street dwellers are left to the elements. People have always been reluctant to come to their aid, letting them suffer hunger and harsh weather and hence contract diseases.

This is usually because most people view them as hostile and ruthless creatures who do not deserve access to proper care. Some are forced to scavenge for food from garbage bins or dumpsites, where waste is disposed of, putting their lives at risk.

There is a need for the national and county governments to address the issue. They can build more orphanages to host children who lack care from their parents or guardians, as they make up the larger portion of street families. Philanthropists should also be encouraged to form charities to donate to the destitute food, clothing and bedding. That would give them a sense of belonging, love and care.

The Scripture says the hand that gives is the hand that receives and the adage that a friend in need is a friend indeed. The public should be encouraged to fundraise for street families and children in care homes. It would only take Sh50 to feed a hungry child who may have gone days without a meal.

Humanity is a sense of belonging; taking care of the less privileged is a form of humanity.

Parents and guardians should also be encouraged to handle their children lovingly, without threatening them. This may include giving them guidance and counselling after encouraging them to speak out about the challenges or problems they are going through, listening to them and finding a solution to them.

Adopted children who might have been on the streets should be well taken care of and monitored closely, offering them quality education and medication. Physical and mental torture against them should stop. Sensitisation campaigns carried out.

Vulnerability is not inability. Let’s support the less-privileged members of the society.