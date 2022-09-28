Stopping banditry in the north overdue

That we still have insecurity in some parts of Kenya is disturbing. Instances of banditry have been a ticking bomb, especially among pastoralist communities.

The recent case in Turkana County —whereby armed bandits attacked and killed 11 people, including eight police officers and a chief— is heartbreaking. Besides stealing the officers’ firearms, the bandits also drove away hundreds of cattle.

Such actions call for the enactment of definite mechanisms to curb insecurity. It is disheartening to lose the lives of citizens in such inhuman circumstances.

There has been prolonged insecurity in Baringo County. The bandits in North Rift raided and displaced communities from their homes.

Destruction and stealing of property should be stopped to promote peaceful coexistence. Insecurity has a negative impact on our country.

Besides brutally snatching breadwinners from families, it scares investors away from hostile areas, which has serious ramifications, such as a decline in incomes. Investors create employment opportunities for citizens, thereby improving their lifestyles.

Reputation

Lack of peace in a country also destroys its reputation to the international community.

Diplomatic relations are vital in enhancing national prosperity through activities across borders.

A bad image could scare away tourists, leading to a loss of revenue. It may also lead to a lack of monetary support from international financiers. This will strain the government in implementing the Budget and projects.

Proper response has to be effected to restore peace, law and order in areas facing insecurity. Cattle rustling and other crimes should be stopped as livestock keeping is the main economic activity of pastoralist communities.

Let the government intervene by putting in place long-term solutions to prevent crimes. The perpetrators should face the law.

It is good that the Ruto government has promised to install security in the recently affected regions and others prone to insecurity but we need actions rather than mere words.

I urge the Kenya Kwanza government to desist from making empty promises like its predecessor, the Jubilee regime, and rescue innocent people who are being butchered.

According to the Turkana East MP, where the recent incident occurred,42 lives have been lost and at least 1,000 families displaced with more than 2,000 livestock stolen over the past three months. Cattle rustling has been a norm in the area.

Most importantly, the government should establish the causes of the frequent bandit attacks in vulnerable counties.

It should make sure all the stolen livestock are recovered and displaced families taken back to their homes. I

n addition, using advanced security technology and intelligence, let it avert such raids.