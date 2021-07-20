Stop the marauding killers of Kerio Valley

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i should demonstrate firmness against insecurity on the Marakwet-Pokot-Baringo boundary as the situation seems out of control.

It’s shocking that, for the past week, more than eight people, including university and secondary school students, have lost their lives due to cattle rustling.

But even before those killed in Marich and Kapen villages were buried, a man was shot dead on Sunday while another is in a critical state in hospital after cattle rustlers struck Kabetwa area in Marakwet East Constituency in broad daylight and in the presence of security personnel.

The week’s ultimatum Dr Matiang’i issued to the criminals to surrender or face the full force of the law when he toured Tot in Kerio Valley has lapsed. He should move with speed to restore law and order in the area. Like the rest of Kenyans, residents of Kerio Valley have a constitutional right to security.

It’s sad the residents are now camping on the escarpment instead of engaging in farming, especially now that it is raining in the area.

The communities living in the valley are tired of frequent assurances and warnings from Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya on the cattle rustlers. They want action taken against criminals from each side for the sake of peace and development. They know that the government can eliminate the acts of lawlessness in one fell swoop.

I believe CS Matiang’i knows all too well that, as long as we still have guns in the wrong hands, peace will never be achieved. The government should, therefore, get rid of all illegal guns in Pokot, Turkana, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Samburu and Baringo counties.

It’s the government’s responsibility to ensure Kenyans in every part of the country live in peace.

Dr Matiang’i should, therefore, stop [empty] warnings on Kerio Valley insecurity and act.

Krop Minanyang, Elgeyo Marakwet

* * *





Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i is a phenomenon in our national security. His directives on insecurity have yielded fruit even when it seemed impossible in some situations.

The faith and trust that Kenyans have in him is exemplary.

I’m confident that peace and harmony will reign again in Kerio Valley and the entire North Rift region since he and his team are adept at solving insecurity issues no matter how complex and complicated the situation.

Probably for the first time, there is peace in north eastern during his tenure than at any other time.

Going by his achievements in the fight against the Somalia-based Al-Shabaab terrorists, Kapedo cattle rustlers, Mount Elgon bandits and urban gangs, he will end the insecurity in Kerio Valley.

Let’s give him all the support.