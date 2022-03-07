Stop gender-based violence menace now

A Policare center

A Policare center at the Nairobi Area Traffic Police Headquarters which offers a safe haven for victims of gender-based violence to report cases, seek medical assistance and refuge.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Letters

The UN International Women’s Day, marked every March 8 in support of action against gender inequality, was first celebrated in 1975. On today’s anniversary, let us call for an end to sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV).

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.